Gourmia Brings its Innovative Coffee Makers and Coffee Demos to CES 2018

Editor Note : Gourmia will Preview its upcoming Premium Automatic Pour-Over Coffee Maker at CES 2018 that they will Announced at the Housewares Show in March

"Whether it is prepared hot, ice, or cold, coffee is a refreshing drink, favored by many," commented Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Some consider coffee a leisure beverage to be casually sipped each morning, others need it to get their brain engaged, while others consider it a rite of passage into the realm of social acceptance. No matter the reason, users of these three new Gourmia coffee makers are assured of consistency in taste, color, texture, aroma, and temperature – key ingredients in making the perfect cup time after time. Gourmia makes brewing coffee fast, easy, and fun."

3-in-1 K-Cup Coffee Maker with Milk Frother and Steamer (GCM4000)

The Gourmia 3-in-1 K-Cup Coffee Maker provides great tasting, well made coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos with just a simple press of a button. It features universal K-cup compatibility and comes with a detachable milk reservoir and a milk frother to top a cup off with a tasty touch of milky foam. An adjustable drip tray allows users to safely use a mug, cup, or vessel, and with a lot less clean-up afterwards. The Gourmia 3-in-1 K-Cup Coffee Maker is especially designed for those discerning coffee, cappuccino, and latte lovers, who appreciate the convenience of an all-in-one, practical kitchen appliance. Pour-Over Coffee Maker (GCM4900)

Quickly growing in popularity, pour-over coffee brewing is one of the easiest to do – and enjoy. The Gourmia Pour-Over Coffee Maker is uniquely engineered to ensure optimal flavor, color, and intensity to provide great pour-over taste, bursting with maximum flavor. The automatic brewer heats water to the exact pour-over temperature to provide perfect results every time. A keep-warm feature ensures a tastefully hot cup, and the simple one-touch digital control quickly brews 2 to 4 cups in five minutes time. A glass carafe with stainless steel accents is included. Cold-Brew/Accelerated Coffee Maker (GCM6800)

Because it uses room-temperature water in the brewing process, cold-brew coffee tastes unlike traditional hot and ice coffees. Smooth, sweet, and refreshing, it makes an ideal drink for hot summer days. The Gourmia Cold-Brew/Accelerated Coffee Maker features an automated cold-brewing process that eliminates the need for a prolonged brewing cycle. Instead, it lets users enjoy a freshly cold-brewed cup of coffee in just 10 minutes. The unit features four digital-mode brew strengths, patented chill mode with ice basket to keep coffee cold, and a 32-ounce carafe.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

