Gourmia Delivers Easy and Delicious Cooking Solutions for Hot Summer Days

"No one enjoys preparing a meal on a hot, humid summer day in a kitchen that can become equally hot and stuffy from the heat coming from a working stove or oven," avowed Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Gourmia's entire line of kitchen appliances is built around cooking healthy, delicious meals, and in many cases doing so much, much quicker than cooking in an oven or on the stove. Summertime cooking has never been easier or more enjoyable than it is with Gourmia."

Gourmia has many great products that are perfect for summer; our top picks are sure to delight all summer long!

Hot Air Fryer Turbo XP (GAF570)

Every chef's favorite tool for no-oil, fat-free, healthy frying. Special air-frying technology maintains a crispy outer texture – that crunchy bit of heaven one feels when biting into fried chicken, French fries, or crispy hot wings – while cooking all sorts of food evenly, whether it's being used to fry, bake, grill, roast, or broil. Perfect for all sorts of dishes from mouth-watering meats to sweet vegetables. And all without using a drop of oil! This 4.5-quart capacity fryer includes a programmable LCD display for time and temperature settings, removable basket pan for easy clean up, and a cookbook.

SmartPot Pressure Cooker (GPC800)

A one-pot wonder that yields fantastic results while reducing cooking time by up to 70%! This 8-quart, multi-talented Gourmia SmartPot Pressure Cooker includes 13 cooking modes: meat, poultry, soup, steam, sauté, slow cook, dessert, beans, porridge, rice, timer, pre-set time, warm. Its auto-locking lid and auto-pressure control make it completely safe. Features on this fully programmable unit include a 24-hour delay timer, auto-resume after power loss, digital touchpad, and steam rack. It's also crafted of quality, durable materials – an inner non-stick liner and a stainless-steel exterior. It cooks to perfection virtually any food quickly and effortlessly.

Automatic Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker (GCM6850)

The hottest product in cold brewing! The Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker delivers intense, delicious cold-brew flavor in a matter of minutes. Offering the fastest cold-brew experience possible, it eliminates the 12-hour (or longer!) brewing process and produces delicious cold brew taste in as little as 4 minutes. Even its longest mode, 10 minutes, is hours shorter and offers more intensity than most other cold brewers. The four brew strengths include: light (4 mins), medium (6 mins), bold (8 mins), or concentrate (10 minutes). The device also features a patented Chill Mode which circulates coffee over an ice basket for quick cooling with less dilution; easy clean up; and up to 24-ounce capacity.

Gourmia also makes a variety of other appliances – juicers, grills, yogurt makers, ice cream and ice makers, salad spinners, and more – that are perfect for summertime enjoyment. Visit gourmia.com for details.

Availability

Gourmia products are available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and other popular online sites as well as retail locations across the country.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

