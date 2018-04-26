Gourmia Free Fry Air Fryers Ideal for Health-Conscious Individuals to Kick Start Vacated New Year's Resolutions

"New Year's was nearly four months ago, so there are probably more than a few people who have abandoned to one degree or another any resolution they made to eat healthier this year," declared Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "Well, they can easily reboot that plan with one of our Gourmia Free Fry Air Fryers. They require absolutely no oil. Healthy, delicious dishes – that will surprise and delight the most finicky eaters as well as satisfy any New Year's resolution rules – can easily be created in the comfort of one's own kitchen."

Gourmia Free Fry Air Fryers are perfect one-stop, go-to healthy-meal makers. With contemporary styling, intuitive, easy-to-use features, an array of safety measures, and a few secrets that enhance their use, they have an identity all their own. Smartly designed and compact, they can be used for a variety of cuisine styles including baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, toasting, or air frying.

Here are three of the oil-free, calorie-cutting healthy-inspired Gourmia Free Fry Air Fryers.

GAF355: 2.2-Qt. 1000W Frypod Air Fryer with adjustable 30-minute timer and up to 400°F temperature dial

GAF395: 4.5-Qt. 1400W Sahara Air Fryer Classic with RadiVection 360° cooking technology, adjustable timer and temperature dials, and ready light that shows when fryer reaches desired temperature

GAF560: 5-Qt. 1500W Fryista Air Fryer 360° Turbo Cook Center with RadiVection 360° cooking technology, adjustable 60-minute timer and up to 400°F temperature dials, stainless steel construction

Each model features rapid air circulation technology that circulates hot air at a speed that fries food entirely without oil, a removable basket pan for easy cleanup, and a design that is perfect for both casual cooks and the most intense chefs.

Visit gourmia.com for a complete listing of models.

Availability

All of these Gourmia multi-function electric Free Fry Air Fryers are available now at BestBuy.com and other popular online sites.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

