Gourmia Unveils the Panorama™: Next-Gen of Air Frying with Panoramic Viewing and Trending Colors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, proudly introduces the Panorama™ Digital Air Fryer, reaffirming its position as the premier brand for air frying innovation. Infused with groundbreaking technology, the Panorama™ 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer showcases state-of-the-art bladeless fan technology, offering an unprecedented view of the entire cooking process from top to bottom. The Panorama Digital Air Fryer will be unveiled in The Inspired Home Show 2024, which takes place from March 17-19, in booth #N8500 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

"The Panorama Digital Air Fryer is not just a kitchen appliance; it's a revolution in culinary artistry," exclaimed Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "Imagine a world where you can witness every sizzle, every crisp, and every delectable moment of air frying, all from a breathtaking perspective. Our Panorama Digital Air Fryer combines cutting-edge design with unparalleled innovation, ensuring every meal prepared is a masterpiece."

Gourmia has pioneered a groundbreaking airflow technology for the Panorama Air Fryer, ensuring every ingredient is enveloped in culinary excellence. This exclusive innovation guarantees perfection in every bite, with succulent interiors and irresistibly crispy exteriors achieved from every angle. Plus, with reduced fat content, taste and health harmoniously coexist for an unparalleled dining experience.

Embark on a culinary journey with 12 one-touch preset cooking functions, including air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more, accessible with a simple tap on the intuitive LED touch interface. With temperature and time displayed simultaneously, monitoring and adjusting your cooking has never been easier. Plus, with convenient features like a preheat option and turn-food reminder, cooking becomes a seamless and delightful experience.

Join us as Gourmia takes air frying to uncharted territory, combining best-in-class culinary results, a panoramic viewing experience, and trendsetting design. The Panorama Air Fryer is not just a kitchen appliance; it's a testament to culinary excellence, innovation, and the joy of cooking. With 30 exclusive recipes and cooking charts curated by Gourmia's esteemed chefs, your culinary repertoire is bound to soar to new heights.

The Gourmia Panorama Digital Air Fryer (GAF7020) will be available in the second half of 2024.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

