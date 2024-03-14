Gourmia's SoftSnap™ Is the First Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker that Freezes for Home Use

The SoftSnap Makes Its Debut at the Inspired Home Show 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today it will be introducing its new SoftSnap™ 1-quart automatic soft-serve ice-cream maker in their booth (#N8500) at The Inspired Home Show 2024. The SoftSnap is the world's first all-in-one, home, soft-serve ice cream maker with a built-in cooling system that eliminates the hassle of pre-freezing a bowl or adding salt or ice. TIHS 2024 runs March 17-19 inside Chicago's iconic McCormick Place.

"Consumers everywhere love soft-serve ice cream, and until now, automatic soft-serve ice cream makers were built for commercial use," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our team combined our experience, innovation, and engineering expertise to develop this new sleek, lightweight, fully automatic, homemade soft-serve ice cream maker. Creating epic desserts has never been easier, more fun, or so economical with the SoftSnap."

With the new Gourmia SoftSnap, making homemade soft-serve ice cream has become a simple, two-step process: add ingredients, and press a button. The SoftSnap does the rest, then dispenses the ice cream with the pull of the handle into a cup or cone. In addition to making perfectly textured soft-serve ice cream, it also easily handles sorbet, yogurt, vegan ice cream and other frozen desserts. Delicious, tasty treats with one easy touch.

The INERT NAME also comes with multiple advanced features that add to the experience and enjoyment of making homemade ice cream. A topping dispenser lets the user easily drizzle sprinkles or chocolate chips on top of their favorite flavor with just the turn of a knob. A digital timer tracks the remaining churn time with a countdown display. The Keep Cool function keeps ice cream chilled and churned, so it's ready to be enjoyed now or later. It even has a convenient cone holder.

The Gourmia SoftSnap Automatic Soft-Serve Ice-Cream Maker (GSI1010) will be available in the second half of 2024.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

