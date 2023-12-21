Gourmia Introduces 4-Shot Steam Espresso Maker Guaranteed to Lift Holiday Spirits

News provided by

Gourmia

21 Dec, 2023, 08:54 ET

Perfect Holiday Gift That Lets Espresso Lovers Enjoy Their Favorite Caffeinated (and More!) Drinks with the Simple Turn of a Knob

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, has introduced the perfect holiday gift for espresso lovers: a 4-Shot Steam Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Maker with Frothing Wand (GCM4210). It only takes a turn of a knob to savor the taste of a cup of rich espresso. In addition to enjoying their favorite espresso shots, users can ramp up the holiday cheer with an eggnog espresso martini.

Gourmia's GCM4210 steaming process produces up to 4-shots of bold espresso in one brewing cycle so that users can brew for the whole family or a group of friends in one cycle. An integrated steam frothing wand is included for those who like a variety of hot café-quality drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes.
Gourmia's GCM4210 steaming process produces up to 4-shots of bold espresso in one brewing cycle so that users can brew for the whole family or a group of friends in one cycle. An integrated steam frothing wand is included for those who like a variety of hot café-quality drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes.

"Forget the milk and cookies," enthused Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "This new espresso maker will fuel your holiday spirits the entire season and then some. Our new 4-Shot Steam Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Maker with Frothing Wand was carefully crafted and designed to consistently produce a rich and bold flavor. Whether the user likes to stick to the espresso basics or is more adventurous, they won't be disappointed."

To kick off the holiday week, Gourmia's team has debuted their newest holiday recipe their Eggnog Espresso Martini, an elevated festive twist to your traditional Espresso Martini. Click here to see how they did it featuring the Gourmia 4-Shot Steam Espresso Maker.

The new Gourmia 4-Shot Steam Espresso Maker brings the Italian bar to the American home. Its steaming process produces up to 4-shots of bold espresso in one brewing cycle so that users can brew for the whole family or a group of friends in one cycle. An integrated steam frothing wand is included for those who like a variety of hot café-quality drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes. A 4-cup capacity glass carafe doubles as a measuring cup, guaranteeing the perfect amount of water turned into coffee every time. Its stay-cool handle ensures safe and smooth usage. Stainless-steel accents and lush black color enhance any kitchen decor.

The owner's manual includes directions for making espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and using the frothing wand. Barista cap not included.

Availability

The Gourmia GCM4210 4-Shot Steam Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Maker with Frothing Wand is available now at Walmart stores across the country and online at www.walmart.com for $39.96.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022. 

PR Contact:
Rita Lee
Copernio
(714) 891-3660
[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.
© 2023 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia

