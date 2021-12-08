Gourmia Introduces Game-Changing FoodStation™ Smokeless Indoor Grill/Air Fryer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia™, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announces the introduction of its game-changing FoodStation Smokeless Indoor Grill/Air Fryer that combines two of the most popular cooking methods into a revolutionary kitchen appliance. Gourmia's engineering team also delivers another industry first that allows home chefs to watch their meals grill or air fry with the FoodStation's see-through lid closed – thereby keeping their kitchen much cleaner.

Home chefs can enjoy smokeless indoor grilling with a direct bottom-heated grate and superior air frying with the unit's advanced air-flow system that circulates heat from every direction, giving food an authentic fried crispy texture with up to 80% less fat. The Gourmia FoodStation allows home chefs to watch their meals grill or air fry with the FoodStation's see-through lid closed. It also produces true 510°F bottom-up grilling from a powerful dual-use heating element, the only one of its kind that offers direct-to-grill pan contact.

"Grill/BBQ fans can now enjoy an authentic grilling experience year around indoors thanks to the FoodStation's direct bottom-heated grate which produces the taste, texture, and grill marks of an outdoor BBQ, but with virtually no smoke," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "And with our patented FryForce 3600 technology, it creates air-fried meals that are perfectly, delicately crisp outside and mouthwateringly moist and tender inside with up to 80% less fat."

Biegeleisen continued, "More than innovative, our FoodStation is the first combination grill/air fryer that finally gets it right. We reimagined both grilling and air frying with one goal in mind--to exceed expectations for both foodies and families. In short, it represents the ease, versatility, and performance that today's generation of "food savvy" consumer demands from their kitchen products."

GRILL MODE

The Gourmia FoodStation produces true 510°F bottom-up grilling from an exclusive dual-use heating element, the only one of its kind that offers direct-to-grill pan contact. A powerful heating element, larger than competitors and engineered to provide the most efficient heat distribution in its class, creates the kind of results usually associated with traditional outdoor grilling. To ensure optimal and consistent head distribution across its entire surface, the FoodStation's custom GrillGrate is crafted from pure cast aluminum, eliminating hot spots and heat loss.

AIR FRYER MODE

Thanks to employing the same cutting edge AI software used in optimizing the aerodynamics of fighter-jets, the FoodStation has reimagined precision air flow and heat distribution. A push of a button is all it takes to instantly control the unit's 3,000 rpm fan which has been specially engineered to move large volumes of air across the dual-use heating element in a manner that creates superheated air moving at superfast speeds. This results in a unique phenomenon known as "cyclonic convection" – a super-hot, super-fast "tiny tornado" of air – that swirls throughout every nook and cranny of the food.

THE COOKING DEVICE THAT GETS IT RIGHT

The innovative, game-changing FoodStation gets it right by offering at-home cooks a list of features that competitors don't...or more accurately can't:

Five one-touch cooking functions: Grill, Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate

Large best-in-class cooking surface

Full-view cooking with tempered-glass lid

Proprietary FryForce 360° technology that targets food with fast, super-heated air from every direction to create fried classics with little to no oil

CycloVortex ultra-efficient, super-precise grill/air-frying technology produces results with maximum authenticity with with minimum smokiness

510°F category-leading cooking temperature; makes the FoodStation the hottest grill available (in more ways than one)

Exclusive, bottom-mounted 3000rpm engine and heating element; only bottom-driven air fryer in the market

Built-in, super efficient smoke extractor delivers an authentic "outdoor" grilling and searing experience indoors and with virtually no smoke. In short, no grill does a better job of recreating real outdoor BBQ results indoors

No Cover? No Problem! Designed for cover free cooking

Removable nonstick, dishwasher-safe grill grate, air-fry basket, and drip tray

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

