Gourmia Intros New 4-Quart Digital Air Fryer Exclusively at Walmart

Designed to Make Cooking Healthier, Simpler, and Hassle-Free; Inflation-Busting Price

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative kitchen electrics, announces the introduction of its latest digital 4-quart air fryer, which is available in Walmart stores nationwide and online for an everyday low price of $49. The new GAF414 features 12 one-touch presets and Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™. It is designed to make cooking healthy, simple, hassle-free, and affordable. It is another example of why Gourmia is America's #1 air fryer brand*.

"Our redesigned 4-quart digital air fryer with 12 one-touch presets is absolutely perfect," enthused Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia's founder. "It cooks healthy meals. It is extremely easy to use. It is loaded with terrific, useful features. Its 4-quart capacity is ideal for serving family or friends. And best of all, in this time of ever-increasing prices, it is available at an inflation-busting price that is even less than last year's model. Simplicity for a newbie, feature-laden for a gourmet chef. Our GAF414 is not only a game changer in the kitchen but also a money saver in the wallet."

Its 12 one-touch cooking presets take the guesswork out of preparing a meal. With just a finger tap, you can easily go from air frying to dehydrating. You can also roast, broil, reheat and keep food warm.

Patented FryForce 360° Technology optimally distributes evenly and consistently heated air around the air-fry basket for perfectly crisped, golden-brown results. Fried food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, with up to 80% less fat. No oil is required! Healthy eating never tasted so good.

From choosing a preset to adjusting temp and time, an intuitive touchscreen makes it fun to navigate and change the different settings of the air fryer while an optional Preheat and Turn Food Reminder ensures delicious results every time. Helpful Guided Cooking Prompts offer display messages and reminders for stress-free cooking. You will always know the time and temperature as they are shown on the touchscreen simultaneously.

Cleanup is a non-issue, as the nonstick basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, and the EZ-View glass lid wipes clean in seconds. The unit is PFOA and PFTE free.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified, so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

