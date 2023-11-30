Gourmia Intros New 4-Quart Digital Air Fryer Exclusively at Walmart

News provided by

Gourmia

30 Nov, 2023, 08:56 ET

Designed to Make Cooking Healthier, Simpler, and Hassle-Free; Inflation-Busting Price 

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative kitchen electrics, announces the introduction of its latest digital 4-quart air fryer, which is available in Walmart stores nationwide and online for an everyday low price of $49. The new GAF414 features 12 one-touch presets and Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™. It is designed to make cooking healthy, simple, hassle-free, and affordable. It is another example of why Gourmia is America's #1 air fryer brand*.

Continue Reading
The new GAF414 features 12 one-touch presets and Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™.
The new GAF414 features 12 one-touch presets and Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™.
Gourmia's latest digital 4-quart air fryer, which is available in Walmart for an everyday low price of $49, is designed to make cooking healthy, simple, hassle-free, and affordable.
Gourmia's latest digital 4-quart air fryer, which is available in Walmart for an everyday low price of $49, is designed to make cooking healthy, simple, hassle-free, and affordable.

"Our redesigned 4-quart digital air fryer with 12 one-touch presets is absolutely perfect," enthused Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia's founder. "It cooks healthy meals. It is extremely easy to use. It is loaded with terrific, useful features. Its 4-quart capacity is ideal for serving family or friends. And best of all, in this time of ever-increasing prices, it is available at an inflation-busting price that is even less than last year's model. Simplicity for a newbie, feature-laden for a gourmet chef. Our GAF414 is not only a game changer in the kitchen but also a money saver in the wallet."

Its 12 one-touch cooking presets take the guesswork out of preparing a meal. With just a finger tap, you can easily go from air frying to dehydrating. You can also roast, broil, reheat and keep food warm.

Patented FryForce 360° Technology optimally distributes evenly and consistently heated air around the air-fry basket for perfectly crisped, golden-brown results. Fried food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, with up to 80% less fat. No oil is requiredHealthy eating never tasted so good.

From choosing a preset to adjusting temp and time, an intuitive touchscreen makes it fun to navigate and change the different settings of the air fryer while an optional Preheat and Turn Food Reminder ensures delicious results every time. Helpful Guided Cooking Prompts offer display messages and reminders for stress-free cooking. You will always know the time and temperature as they are shown on the touchscreen simultaneously.

Cleanup is a non-issue, as the nonstick basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, and the EZ-View glass lid wipes clean in seconds. The unit is PFOA and PFTE free.

ETL Listed
Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified, so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022. 

PR Contact:
Rita Lee
Copernio
(714) 891-3660
[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.
© 2023 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia

Also from this source

Gourmia's New Barista-Quality 15-Bar Espresso Machine Exclusively at Walmart for the Holidays

Gourmia's New Barista-Quality 15-Bar Espresso Machine Exclusively at Walmart for the Holidays

Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced that it has upgraded its popular 15-bar multi-function...
Gourmia's New Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer Takes Up Half the Storage Space

Gourmia's New Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer Takes Up Half the Storage Space

Just in time for the holidays, Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, offers this handy, healthy holiday...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.