Gourmia's 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Serves Up Delicious Holiday Meals for Target's Black Friday

FryForce 360° Technology, a Family-Sized 6-Quart Basket, and Guided Cooking Prompts Deliver Crispy, Delicious Results with Less Oil, Helping Home Chefs Breeze Through the Holidays

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced that its best-selling 6 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer is featured at Target for Black Friday at $39.99, delivering advanced air frying technology and performance. The 6-quart Digital Window Air Fryer pairs Gourmia's FryForce 360° Technology with a see-through viewing window and 12 one-touch presets so consumers can cook crispy, delicious meals with less oil and less guesswork.

"The heart of Gourmia is innovation that makes home-cooked meals delicious every day," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "With the 6-quart Digital Window Air Fryer, we focused on real life cooking, helping busy home-chefs get dinner on the table faster with less stress and less guesswork. Whether you are cooking for one or hosting a crowd, our goal is to give home cooks more confidence, more time with the people they care about, and more reasons to enjoy gathering around the table."

Host Like a Pro, Without the Stress

For holiday hosts, the 6 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer makes party prep easy and efficient. With 12 one-touch presets and Gourmia's FryForce 360° Technology, it turns out crowd-pleasing wings, fries, salmon, and even desserts with up to 80% less fat, so guests get all the crunch and flavor they love without the heaviness of deep frying. Guided cooking prompts, optional preheat, and turn food reminders help even new users feel confident, freeing hosts to spend more time with guests and less time checking on the food.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy for the Home Chef in Everyone

From holiday gifting to last minute celebrations, the Gourmia 6 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer is the kind of present that gets used. The generous 6-quart capacity is large enough for family favorites and game day snacks, while the see-through window and interior light let everyone watch the cooking magic happen. With its sleek design and intuitive digital controls, it looks great on the counter and upgrades any kitchen, making it an ideal gift for food lovers, aspiring home chefs, and anyone searching for a versatile air fryer with a viewing window.

A Deliciously Healthy New Year Starts Here

Once the decorations are packed away, this air fryer keeps earning its spot on the counter. The combination of FryForce 360° Technology and preset programs makes it easy to create healthier versions of everyday favorites, from weeknight chicken and roasted vegetables to comfort foods. The Dehydrate function transforms fruits, vegetables, and beef into healthy dried snacks. The nonstick (formulated without PFAS, PFOA, PTFE or lead), dishwasher-safe, basket and crisper tray cleanup quick and simple, encouraging home cooks to keep reaching for the air fryer as they focus on healthier routines and better-for-you meals into the new year.

Pricing and Availability

The Gourmia 6 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer is available at Target for Black Friday for $39.99 while supplies last (regular price $69.99).

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

