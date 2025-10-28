Gourmia Makes the Holidays Delicious with Its New Countertop Oven Available at Costco

A Must-Have for Kitchens Everywhere, Gourmia's XL Digital Countertop Oven Simplifies Cooking with Professional Performance and Patented Fry Force 360 Air Frying Technology™

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leading innovator of countertop kitchen appliances, is making merry meals and effortless entertaining possible this holiday season with its new Countertop Oven Air Fryer, available exclusively at Costco. Designed for busy holiday hosts and thoughtful gift-givers alike, this cooking powerhouse combines style, speed, and versatility, ready to handle everything from 20-pound golden turkeys and crispy Brussels sprouts to 12 slices of bread and dozens of fresh-baked cookies.

The Gourmia XL Digital Countertop Oven simplifies cooking and entertaining with built-in air-fry technology, a temperature probe, interior light, and easy presets for perfect results every time. Holiday cooking is effortless with Gourmia's new Countertop Oven Air Fryer, available exclusively at Costco. Featuring 13 presets for perfect results and capacity for 12 slices of bread, it handles everything from 20-lb golden turkeys to 15" pizzas in style.

"Our goal was to bring Costco members an innovative kitchen essential that transforms everyday meals into something extraordinary," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "With the XL Digital Countertop Oven, home chefs can roast, toast, bake, broil, and air-fry their way through the holidays and into the New Year, all with one sleek, smart appliance. It's a game-changer for anyone looking to make delicious healthy meals or gift something truly special."

The Ultimate Holiday Entertaining Companion

The Gourmia XL Digital Countertop Oven makes it easy to cook, bake, and entertain with confidence. With built-in air-fry technology, a temperature probe, interior light, and convenient cooking presets, it's designed to simplify mealtime from start to finish.

45-Quart Capacity & Interior Light – Big enough for a full holiday feast (yes, even a turkey!) 15" Pizza, 20 lb Turkey, 12 Slices of Bread, and 15" x 13" pans.

– Big enough for a full holiday feast (yes, even a turkey!) 15" Pizza, 20 lb Turkey, 12 Slices of Bread, and 15" x 13" pans. 13 One-Touch Cooking Functions – Air fry, toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, slow cook, pizza, proof, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and popcorn—everything you need at the touch of a button.

– Air fry, toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, slow cook, pizza, proof, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and popcorn—everything you need at the touch of a button. Patented Fry Force 360 Air Frying Technology™ – Precision-engineered airflow channels circulate superheated air evenly around food for fast, even cooking.

– Precision-engineered airflow channels circulate superheated air evenly around food for fast, even cooking. Precision Temperature Probe – With the integrated temperature probe, simply set desired doneness for your protein, and the oven will automatically stop cooking when it is reached. The magnetic probe holder keeps it neatly stored and ready to use.

– With the integrated temperature probe, simply set desired doneness for your protein, and the oven will automatically stop cooking when it is reached. The magnetic probe holder keeps it neatly stored and ready to use. Dual Cook - For recipes that require two cooking modes, Dual Cook will switch from one function and temperature to another function and temperature automatically

For recipes that require two cooking modes, Dual Cook will switch from one function and temperature to another function and temperature automatically Convection Mode – Circulates hot air for faster, even baking and roasting with perfectly crisp, golden results every time.

Circulates hot air for faster, even baking and roasting with perfectly crisp, golden results every time. Premium Stainless-Steel Exterior – A sleek, modern finish with a integrated easy-to-use control panel that adds style and simplicity to every kitchen while resisting fingerprints.

A sleek, modern finish with a integrated easy-to-use control panel that adds style and simplicity to every kitchen while resisting fingerprints. Stainless-Steel Interior & Accessories – Features six rack positions and four stainless-steel accessories: an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan, and crumb tray.

Features six rack positions and four stainless-steel accessories: an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan, and crumb tray. Exclusive Recipe Book – Custom developed by Gourmia's professional chefs to inspire delicious, foolproof meals for every occasion.

The Perfect Gift for Food Lovers and Holiday Hosts

Looking for a wow-worthy holiday gift? The Gourmia XL 45-Quart Digital Countertop Oven delivers culinary power in a countertop package, best for foodies, families, or anyone ready to upgrade their kitchen game. It's a premium present that's practical, playful, and packed with possibilities.

Pricing and Availability

Available exclusively to Costco members, the Gourmia XL 45-Quart Digital Countertop Oven Air Fryer is now available on sale for $119.99 through 11/17/2025, both in-store and online at Costco.com.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

