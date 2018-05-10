Gourmia Takes the Pressure Off on What to Give Mom for Mother's Day

"Pressure cooking rapidly transforms meals into excellence," commented Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "And Gourmia multi-mode Smart Pot pressure cookers open the door to a wonderfully tender, moist, delicious world of cooking. Mom will love the endless possibilities: tender roasts, mouth-watering soups and stews, savory puddings and warm fruit desserts, zesty barbecue beans, and delicate steamed fillet of fish. Virtually all foods cook quickly and effortlessly to perfection inside our Smart Pot pressure cookers."

With a one-touch setting pad, 13 programmable modes, a keep-warm option, and easy cleanup and maintenance, Gourmia's Smart Pot pressure cookers rival other electric pressure cookers in ease of use and versatility. Unlike older-style pressure cookers, these modern-day Gourmia models have an auto-locking lid and automatic pressure control, making them completely safe...100% of the time, every time. Their inner nonstick liner and stainless-steel exterior are crafted of quality, durable materials.

Moms facing a hectic day or a busy schedule will appreciate both the Smart Pot's 24-hour delay timer and auto timer functions. She can program meals at her convenience and have them ready right on time. Set it and forget it. A convenient keep-warm option keeps food warm after cooking has finished, perfect for those days she is running late or feeding stragglers. In the event of a power failure, her Smart Pot will continue cooking automatically once power is restored, thanks to its auto-resume power function.

Since Moms don't all cook for the same number of mouths, below is a small-medium-large listing of Gourmia Smart Pot pressure cookers. All come with a steam rack.

GPC400: 4-quart, 800-watt Smart Pot multifunction electric pressure cooker

GPC800: 8-quart, 1200-watt Smart Pot multifunction electric pressure cooker

GPC1200: 12-quart, 1600-watt Smart Pot multifunction electric pressure cooker

The Gourmia Smart Pot electric pressure cooker is also available in 6-quart (GPC600) and 10-quart (GPC1000) capacity sizes. Visit gourmia.com for further details.

Availability

Gourmia SmartPots electric pressure cookers are available now at BestBuy.com, BedBathAndBeyond.com, and other popular online sites and retailers.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From sous vide immersion cookers to multi-purpose cookers and juicers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

