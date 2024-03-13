Gourmia Unveils Versia™: The Ultimate All-In-One Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker and Multicooker

Gourmia's Multipurpose Versia with 14 One-Touch Cooking Functions Promises Efficiency and Counter Space Optimization, Launching at The Inspired Home Show 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced today the launch of Versia, an all-in-one Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker and Multicooker, at the upcoming Inspired Home Show 2024. The multifunctional Versia, boasting 14 One-Touch Cooking Functions, is poised to revolutionize meal preparation for busy cooks while streamlining kitchen counter space. Experience the versatility of the remarkable Versia at Gourmia's booth (#N8500) during TIHS 2024 at Chicago's McCormick Place from March 17-19.

The Versia all-in-one Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker and Multicooker exemplifies Gourmia's commitment to innovation.

"Our latest Versia all-in-one Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker and Multicooker exemplifies Gourmia's commitment to innovation," remarked Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "From standard air fryers to air fryer ovens, compact units to large family models, and multi-function air fryers, Gourmia offers an extensive line of innovative, user-friendly, and feature-rich models. This latest addition is no exception. With its versatile cooking capabilities, it truly embodies the essence of an all-in-one wonder."

Whether air frying, grilling, making a panini or slow cooking, this Versia comes with 14 functions to cook a variety of foods with just a simple tap of a finger. Its intuitive-touch interface – with temperature and time displayed simultaneously – is easy to view and simple to adjust.

7-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Featuring Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™, the unit air fries quickly and evenly for food that's crispy on the outside and moist inside while using up to 80% less fat. Its 7-quart air fry basket is a perfect size whether cooking for family, friends, or a communal get together.

Smokeless Grill and Panini Maker with Top and Bottom Grates

There is nothing more enjoyable than being able to grill one's favorite meats indoors and to do so without the smoke. The All-In-One Air Fryer, Grill and Multicooker offers two ways to grill. Simply lift the lid and choose between grilling on the bottom grate or use both top and bottom grates for contact grilling and making paninis. All the sizzle minus the smoke.

6-Quart Multicooker

For those who love to slow cook, roast, brown/sauté, or steam their meals, the unit is easy to convert into a multicooker. Simply swap out the bottom grill grate and insert the 6-quart Multicooker cooking pot, and they are on their way!

The Versia (GMC7060) comes with exclusive recipes and cooking charts crafted by Gourmia's in-house chefs and will be available beginning in the second half of 2024 at retailers across the country.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

