Gourmia's Fry 'N Fold™ Air Fryer Tastefully Goes from Kitchen-to-Table for the Holidays, Available at Target

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, presents the Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer (model GAF789), the perfect holiday companion for cooking and gifting. Its extra-large 7-quart capacity makes it ideal for preparing festive meals and snacks, while its innovative foldable design saves precious counter space when not in use. Whether cooking for a crowd or looking for the perfect present, this air fryer easily delivers delicious results. Available at Target stores and Target.com for a special holiday price of $69.99.

Designed for style and functionality, Gourmia's Fry 'N Fold's sleek glass basket doubles as a serving dish, while stainless steel accents complement any kitchen décor and then folds for easy storage. The Gourmia Fry 'N Fold's extra-large 7-quart capacity makes it ideal for preparing festive meals and snacks, while its innovative foldable design saves precious counter space when not in use.

"The Fry 'N Fold™ Air Fryer is the perfect addition to holiday kitchens, making it easy to prepare delicious meals while saving valuable space," said Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "From crispy appetizers to delicious entrees and desserts, it easily delivers healthy, flavorful results. Its sleek design makes it a perfect gift for anyone who loves making healthy home-cooked meals during the holidays and beyond."

The Fry 'N Fold™ boasts a durable glass basket, 10 one-touch cooking presets, and guided cooking prompts that simplify meal preparation. Whether baking, roasting, or air frying, its FryForce 360° Technology™ delivers crispy, evenly cooked results with up to 80% less fat than traditional frying methods. Its intuitive touch interface is simple to operate, and a preheat option and turn-food reminder offer step-by-step guidance for flawless cooking results.

Designed for style and functionality, the sleek glass basket doubles as a serving dish, while stainless steel accents complement any kitchen décor. Nonstick components make cleanup hassle-free. The included recipe book inspires everything from everyday meals to gourmet creations.

Pricing and Availability

Available now at Target stores and Target.com, the Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer is available at a special holiday pricing of $69.99 ($79.99 everyday pricing).

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

