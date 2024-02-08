Gourmia's New 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is its Sweetest Deal of the New Year

Healthy Cooking Personified with Extra-Large Basket, 12-One Touch Cooking Presets, and FryForce 360° Technology™

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announces the sweetest deal on its latest digital air fryer just in time for tax season. The GAF824 features an extra-large, 8-quart square basket, and a window and interior light that lets cooks easily monitor the whole process. The unit is available exclusively at Walmart.com online for just $59.00 (List Price $99.00).

The GAF824 features an extra-large, 8-quart square basket, and a window and interior light that lets cooks easily monitor the whole process. Cooking with the GAF824 requires no oil and up to 80% less fat, eating healthy was never easier or tastier.

"Now that the new year is underway, scores of individuals and families have resolved to eat healthier this year," said Heshy Biegeleisen, the founder of Gourmia. "For them and anyone who enjoys healthy dining, we are happy to introduce our latest digital air fryer through Walmart at a great low price. Packed with many outstanding features, the 8-quart GAF824 is an ideal size for larger families or people who like to invite friends over for a dinner get-together."

FryForce 360° Technology™ assures fried-food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, as it optimally and rapidly distributes even and consistent heated air around the air-fry basket. With no oil required and up to 80% less fat, eating healthy was never easier or tastier.

Twelve one-touch cooking functions – ranging from presets to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more – are all just a tap away. A glass window with a built-in light keeps the heat locked in yet allows users to watch their food as it cooks.

Other convenience features include a large intuitive LED touch interface with temperature and time displayed simultaneously for easy viewing and adjusting; a preheat option; a turn-food reminder option; and guided cooking prompts with display messages and alerts to help you through the cooking process.

Its chrome and stainless-steel accents shine in any kitchen. Easy and hassle-free cleanup is assured, as the basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe. The unit has 30 exclusive recipes and comprehensive cooking charts crafted by Gourmia's in-house chefs.

Availability

The Gourmia GAF824 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is available now online at Walmart.com.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified, so retailers and users can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US, and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the US according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2024 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia