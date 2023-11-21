Gourmia's New Barista-Quality 15-Bar Espresso Machine Exclusively at Walmart for the Holidays

Make Delicious Espresso, Cappuccino, Americano and Lattes at Home with this Multi-Function Espresso Maker with Built-In Milk Frother

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, announced that it has upgraded its popular 15-bar multi-function espresso machine, which now can make a delicious cup of Americano. The inflation-busting, large 1.2-liter capacity model GCM4230 exclusively at Walmart brews one or two shots of pure, real-deal espresso with a 15-bar pump that creates air-tight pressure for barista-quality espresso. The espresso maker is part of Walmart's 2023 multi-day Black Friday sales event – starting November 22, 2023, for Walmart+ members and everyone on Black Friday – for $50.

"Gourmia is making finding THE perfect gift for any espresso-loving person on your holiday gift list easy," stated Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "Our upgraded 15-bar multi-function espresso machine is better than ever, and we have lowered its price this holiday season. The gift receiver will not only love the delicious, professional-tasting brews the unit pours out but will be eternally grateful for the money you are saving them by eliminating that daily morning run to a coffee shop. And you, the gift giver, will enjoy the GCM4230's very affordable price."

The upgraded Gourmia 15-Bar Multi-Function Espresso Machine allows users to step up their brewing game by quickly preparing one or two-shot espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and Americano. An integrated milk frother prepares steaming hot milk froth just as professional baristas do. The 15-bar system automatically regulates pressure to create authentic, thick, rich drinks.

Its automatic dispensing milk frother produces barista-quality cappuccinos and lattes with a push of a button every time. The GCM4230 brews the espresso shots and dispenses just the right amount of froth milk for each drink selected from one of the unit's pre-set functions, or users can choose the manual feature to customize the espresso shot size and amount of froth milk they desire.

The unit features a full LED touch panel and LED illuminating buttons, making adjusting brew functions easy, even for a half-awake user. The 1.2-liter water reservoir is removable for easy filling and quick cleaning, while the removable drip tray is also easily cleaned. Best of all, it has a self-cleaning feature for ease of use. Elegantly designed with stainless steel accents, the Gourmia GCM4230 espresso machine artfully complements any kitchen décor.

The unit is packaged with a portafilter, double and single-shot filters, measuring scoop/tamper, and user manual.

The new Gourmia GCM4230 Multi-Function 15-Bar Espresso Machine is available exclusively now at Walmart.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

