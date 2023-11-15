Gourmia's New Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer Takes Up Half the Storage Space

Extra-Large Digital 7-Quart Unit Folds for Easy Storage; Includes Shatterproof-Glass Basket, 10 One-Touch Cooking Presets, and Guided Cooking Prompts

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, offers this handy, healthy holiday gift idea: its Fry 'N Fold™ Digital Air Fryer (model GAF789). It air fries to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oil, then easily nests within itself when not in use, a space-saving size about half the size of a traditional air fryer. It features a shatterproof glass basket and is the perfect gift for cooks of all abilities, from novice to gourmet chef.

Gourmia's New Fry 'N Fold Digital Air Fryer air fries to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oil, then easily nests within itself when not in use, a space-saving size about half the size of a traditional air fryer. In three easy steps, the Gourmia Fry 'N Fold air fryer easily nests within itself for storage.

The unit is available now at Target stores nationwide and online at https://www.target.com/p/gourmia-7-qt-fry-8216-n-fold-digital-air-fryer-with-12-presets-38-guided-cooking-black/-/A-89110867.

"We pride ourselves in being America's number-one selling air-fryer brand*," said Gourmia founder Heshy Biegeleisen. "Now our Fry 'N Fold™ Air Fryer might make us America's number-one provider of healthy holiday gifts that are easy to use and convenient to store. It's designed with various popular cooking features that deliver a high standard of innovation, performance, and value. The Gourmia Fry 'N Fold Air Fryer is perfect for everyday meal cooking and preparing goodies for entertaining family and friends."

The Gourmia Fry 'N Fold air fryer features an extra-large, square 7-quart glass basket and 10 one-touch cooking presets, ranging from presets to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more. The shatterproof glass basket and built-in light allows users to easily keep an eye on their food as it cooks. The basket's stylish, sleek design makes an exceptional table presence when used for serving.

Its FryForce 360° Technology™ assures fried-food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside – and with up to 80% less fat – as it optimally and rapidly distributes even and consistent heated air around the air-fry basket. With no oil required, healthy eating was never easier nor tastier.

Handy, helpful tools include an intuitive LED touch interface with temperature and time displayed simultaneously; a preheat option that not only heats up the unit but also prompts the user when it's ready for food to be added; a turn-food reminder that prompts the user halfway through the cooking time to flip the food being cooked; and Guided Cooking Prompts that display messages and alerts throughout the process.

Stainless steel accents complement any kitchen. The nonstick crisper tray makes cleanup easy and hassle free. The unit comes with a 68-page recipe book of original recipes and cooking charts crafted by in-house Gourmia chefs.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

