Gourmia's New Pressure Cooker Air Fryers Combines Two of Today's Most Popular Cooking Technologies

"These new combination units showcase Gourmia's product engineering philosophy: easy-to-use tools that make lives easier and meals healthier," Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder, commented. "Since both modes can be used in preparing the same meal, cooks can pressure cook to make items tender, then air fry them for a crispy, healthy outer layer. And conveniently use both modes without having to halt the process to change the lid."

As pressure cookers, the versatile family-size programmable units can be used to slow cook, steam, sauté, cook rice, and much more. A multi-function rack holds up to 4-lbs. of food in an aluminum, thermal-coated, non-stick inner pot. Other pressure cooker features include: a variety of popular presets, simplified control panel, and up to 12-hour automatic stay-warm capability. Both units include the latest fully-refined and automated pressure-cooking technology.

Building on Gourmia's extensive air fryer expertise, both the GPA1980 and GPA1990 are true air fryers as well. The company's innovative RadiVection 360° technology substitutes incredibly fast, super-heated air for oil, slashing away any and all greasy, unhealthy calories. Food exteriors are crackling and crispy, while the insides are moist and tender.

The units feature both Chef-at-a-Touch presets for mindless cooking magic and manual digital settings. The Express Heat System cooks food up to 30% faster than a standard oven, while SensiTemp Heating ensures proper temperature throughout the entire cooking process for perfect results in a fraction of the time. A 6-quart removable, nonstick basket makes clean up a breeze.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified so retailers and users alike can be confident that that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. As one of the faster growing housewares brands, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From air fryers cookers to multi-purpose cookers and smart kitchen appliances, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Gourmia's kitchen appliances are available at leading retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

