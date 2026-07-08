Gov. Healey Convenes MNA Nurses & Clinicians and MGB at State House for Negotiations During Strikes

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians are prepared to negotiate until resolution is reached to end their historic strikes

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Maura Healey has convened the Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians, along with Mass General Brigham, at the State House on Wednesday afternoon to negotiate during the largest nurse and healthcare professional strike in Massachusetts history. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also contributed to bringing the parties to the table.

MNA nurses and clinicians are prepared to negotiate until fair contract agreements are reached that respect and protect the patient care they provide. The nurses and clinicians hope that MGB comes with the same spirit and negotiates both contracts to a fair resolution. The MNA will provide further updates as the situation unfolds.

The 4,000 Brigham nurses and 450 MGB Home Care clinicians are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA).

UPDATED Strike and Lockout Picket Information

Brigham Nurse Picketing

One-Day Strike, 7am on July 8 to 6:59am on July 9:

Main Hospital Campus, 75 Francis Street, Boston, 24/7

Hale Building, 60 Fenwood Rd., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

1620 Tremont St., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

850 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

20 Patriot Place, Foxborough, until 6:30 p.m.

3297 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

4-Day, MGB-Imposed Lockout, 7am on July 9 to 6:59am on July 13:

Main Hospital Campus, 75 Francis Street, Boston, 24/7

MGB Home Care Picketing

Day One of Strike, July 8, 8am to 4:30pm

Mass General Home Care Beverly: 152 Conant St., Suite 300, Beverly MA, 01915

Mass General Home Care Braintree: Braintree Hill Office Park, 45 Rockdale St, Suite 100, Braintree MA, 02184

Mass General Home Care Chelsea: 70 Everett Ave. Suite 505, Chelsea MA, 02150

Mass General Home Care Newton: 95 Wells Avenue, Suite 320, Newton MA, 02459

Mass General Assembly Row : 399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

:

Days Two through Seven of Strike, July 9 through July 14, 9am to 4:30pm

399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association