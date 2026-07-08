July 8 Strike of 4,500 MNA Nurses & Clinicians Begins Wednesday Morning After MGB Billionaires Refuse to Negotiate Fair Contracts for Safe Patient Care

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians begin one-day, and seven-day strikes after MGB refused to negotiate to avert the strikes

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 The largest strike of nurses and healthcare professionals in state history begins Wednesday, July 8 after the billionaires and corporate executives who run Mass General Brigham (MGB) refused to negotiate with Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians, causing a massive disruption to the Massachusetts healthcare system.

The 4,000 Brigham nurses and 450 MGB Home Care clinicians are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA). They have been attempting for many months to negotiate fair contracts that invest in patient care and respect frontline caregivers. In the days leading up to the strikes, MGB told nurses and clinicians they would not move off their bargaining positions, even though the caregivers offered to compromise.

UPDATED Strike and Lockout Picket Information

Brigham Nurse Picketing

One-Day Strike, 7am on July 8 to 6:59am on July 9:

Main Hospital Campus, 75 Francis Street, Boston, 24/7

Hale Building, 60 Fenwood Rd., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

1620 Tremont St., Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

850 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

20 Patriot Place, Foxborough, until 6:30 p.m.

3297 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, until 6:30 p.m.

4-Day, MGB-Imposed Lockout, 7am on July 9 to 6:59am on July 13:

Main Hospital Campus, 75 Francis Street, Boston, 24/7

"MGB executives are forcing 4,000 Brigham nurses to strike by choosing corporate profits over patient care," said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB has spent years disrespecting nurses and ignoring our safety concerns. Executives have refused for months to invest in nurses, instead making proposals that would make it harder to recruit and retain nurses. We are standing up for our patients, our profession, and the future of care at the Brigham."

MGB Home Care Picketing

Day One of Strike, July 8, 8am to 4:30pm

Mass General Home Care Beverly: 152 Conant St., Suite 300, Beverly MA, 01915

Mass General Home Care Braintree: Braintree Hill Office Park, 45 Rockdale St, Suite 100, Braintree MA, 02184

Mass General Home Care Chelsea: 70 Everett Ave. Suite 505, Chelsea MA, 02150

Mass General Home Care Newton: 95 Wells Avenue, Suite 320, Newton MA, 02459

Mass General Assembly Row : 399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

:

Days Two through Seven of Strike, July 9 through July 14, 9am to 4:30pm

399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

"MGB Home Care clinicians provide complex care that allows patients to remain safely in their homes and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations," said Shannon Viera, RN, Chair of the MGB Home Care MNA Bargaining Committee. "We have spent more than a year trying to negotiate a fair first contract. We did not want to strike, but we need enforceable standards and meaningful improvements so clinicians can continue providing the quality care our patients deserve."

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association