Gov. Holcomb Puts Schools in the Spotlight, Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Indiana School Choice Week"

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a proclamation officially declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be "Indiana School Choice Week." His proclamation coincides with National School Choice Week, an annual celebration of K-12 learning that seeks to spread education information and support families and school communities.

In signing the proclamation, Gov. Holcomb joined more than 300 state, city, and local leaders around the country who have recognized the Week and the impact of personalized education options. As learning disruptions remain top of mind for parents, the proclamation highlights the importance of Indiana's diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education.

Indiana School Choice Week will feature more than 600 events and activities across the state, each independently planned by a parent, school, or community organization. These open houses, rallies, contests, meet-ups, and more make up some of the 26,000 celebrations taking place nationwide.

All the events aim to foster positive conversations about education and bring encouragement to families, whether they love their current school or are searching for a new fit.

"We're grateful to Gov. Holcomb for highlighting how children learn differently and how they all deserve access to great school fits," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Indiana families all the best as they celebrate the Week and share about learning opportunities."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana .

