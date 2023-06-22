GovCIO Awarded Spot on $2.8B U.S. Postal Service Operations Contract Vehicle

News provided by

GovCIO

22 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded a spot on as one of 11 awardees the $2.8 billion, seven-year Information Technology Services (ITS) IDIQ contract vehicle to provide information technology services to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

USPS
USPS

Under this contract vehicle, GovCIO will provide the USPS with vital network infrastructure, multi-cloud operations, and management services to help the USPS revolutionize mail delivery, enhance services, and address compounding challenges. The end goal will be to deliver reliable, affordable, universal mail services, all while supporting volumes that rival some of the largest corporations in the world.

"GovCIO has a deep understanding of the mission, environment, challenges, and objectives of the agency and the ITS IDIQ," said Rebecca Miller, GovCIO Sector President, Health and Civilian Services (HCS). "Our proven network and infrastructure optimization, experience, and innovative concepts align with USPS goals and will allow our team to provide continued support over the life of this vehicle." 

To serve USPS, GovCIO will apply more than 20 years of experience supporting USPS. The company and its sub-supplier network of federal and commercial experts will use the ITS IDIQ to help USPS fulfill its mission of delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient mail service to all Americans.

"Our company brings over two decades of mission, network, and IT experience to the contract," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "GovCIO is honored to continue supporting USPS's existing and emerging mission objectives through fast and effective delivery of IT infrastructure operations and user support."

Visit GovCIO's Health and Civilian Services page to learn how the HCS sector boosts operational efficiency and creates innovative applications of IT to improve how health and civilian agencies carry out their public service missions.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emyly Hall 
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist, GovCIO
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

