GovCIO Media & Research Opens Nominations for CyberScape Flywheel Awards

GovCIO

14 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced today that the Flywheel Award nominations are open for the CyberScape Summit on March 7 in Tysons Corner, VA. The awards program will recognize key federal cyber community leaders' contributions within the IT space.

"The Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in federal IT, and it is our goal to recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "During the annual CyberScape Summit, the awards will recognize the accomplishments and programs that they work on to transform and innovate strategies, systems and tools that protect networks, infrastructure and develop the cybersecurity workforce."

The CyberScape Flywheel Award categories include:

  • Cyber Defender
  • Zero Trust Advocate
  • Cybersecurity Rising Star
  • Cyber Leader
  • CISO of the Year

Nominees must be a federal IT employee and submission achievements must be from January 2023 to present. The entry deadline is December 29 and finalists will be announced on January 12, 2024. The winners of the CyberScape Flywheel Awards will be presented during the March 7 summit.

Don't let your changemakers go unnoticed - submit your nominations here.

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event. Tickets are going fast, register today. Interested in creating your own CyberScape Award category? For an exclusive sponsorship opportunity, reach out to Executive Sales Director Jennifer Weiss at [email protected].

About GovCIO Media & Research 

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

Visit www.govciomedia.com for more information. 

Media Contact
Emyly Hall
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

