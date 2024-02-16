GovCIO Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Women

News provided by

GovCIO

16 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek magazine has named GovCIO as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024. GovCIO received the highest possible rating (5 stars) based on a comprehensive, independent evaluation that represented over 848,000 companies in America and an anonymous online survey of more than 142,000 women.

Continue Reading
GovCIO Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Women
GovCIO Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Women

"We're immensely proud to be distinguished as one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024, a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women in our workforce," said Nichole Hahn, GovCIO Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition celebrates our ongoing efforts to foster an environment where women's voices are heard, valued, and respected. It's a reaffirmation that we have created a workplace where every woman can reach her full potential."

GovCIO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is joined on the list by other technology companies such as ADP and ServiceNow.  

"Despite advancements in workplace equality, women still encounter significant barriers in terms of leadership opportunities, fair compensation, and other forms of discrimination. Recognizing and addressing these challenges are crucial for progress," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief. "It is important to highlight companies that are leading the way in fostering a culture of equality and respect. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Women."

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed over 142,000 women across the U.S. about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar.

GovCIO will build on its commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI&A) by harnessing comprehensive data to identify and dismantle barriers, implement new programs that foster inclusivity and equity, and continuing to create a work environment in which all feel a sense of belonging and acceptance, according to Hahn. 

"At GovCIO, we believe that empowering women is integral to our success as a high-performing business," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We remain dedicated to advancing gender diversity and inclusion initiatives across the organization."

Visit Life at GovCIO learn more about what makes GovCIO an inclusive place to work and to join our team. 

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. 

Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

Media Contact 

Emyly Hall
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO

Also from this source

GovCIO Named Top 100 Companies for Remote Work in 2024

GovCIO Named Top 100 Companies for Remote Work in 2024

GovCIO was named by FlexJobs as one of the top 100 companies that hire for remote jobs. This is the third year that GovCIO, a provider of advanced...
Defense IT Leaders Recognized with Flywheel Awards at Summit

Defense IT Leaders Recognized with Flywheel Awards at Summit

GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology multimedia company, hosted the first annual Defense IT Summit on February 9 in Arlington, Va....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.