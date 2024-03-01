PENSACOLA, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Pensacola office, marking an exciting milestone in the company's history. The new facility is strategically located near Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Corry Station.

GovCIO Opens New Florida Office Near Pensacola Naval Air Station

The new office space increases the GovCIO footprint and supports the company's growth strategy. This past year, the company has grown to over 3,000 employees globally. GovCIO has been one of the fastest growing government contractors with a new office opening in Eatontown, New Jersey and annual revenue increasing by 17 percent, a testament to the company's commitment to strategic expansion.

"Given our portfolio's consistent double-digit growth since 2019, our team recognized the perfect opportunity to establish a physical presence in the Pensacola region as part of our strategic vision," said John Anderson, GovCIO Sector President, National Security Services. "This move signals our enduring commitment to our partners and we are excited about this next chapter and the expanded opportunities this new office brings."

For several years, GovCIO has maintained a long-standing military partnership in the Pensacola region working on various programs. These programs include the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) initiative at NAS Pensacola and working with the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) servicing their education and training needs at NAS Corry Station.

"By establishing a physical presence in Pensacola, we are strengthening our customer relationships and delivering even more tailored solutions, allowing us to better support our customer's missions," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

Visit GovCIO to learn more about how the company is transforming government IT and staying at the forefront of digital innovation.

