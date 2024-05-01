CHARLESTON, S.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Charleston office, marking an exciting milestone in the company's history. The new facility is strategically located near Joint Base Charleston.

GovCIO Opens New Office Near Joint Base Charleston

The new office space increases the GovCIO footprint and supports the company's growth strategy. This past year, the company has grown to over 3,000 employees globally. GovCIO has been one of the fastest growing government contractors with annual revenue increasing by 17 percent.

"Given our portfolio's consistent double-digit growth since 2019, our team recognized the opportunity to establish a physical presence in the Charleston region as part of our strategic vision," said John Anderson, GovCIO sector president, National Security Services. "This move signals our enduring commitment to our partners, including the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center, and we are excited about this next chapter and the expanded opportunities this new office brings."

For several years, GovCIO has maintained a long-standing military partnership in the Charleston region working on various programs. These programs include working with Joint Base Charleston on the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic for the Fixed Submarine Broadcast System Fixed Very Low Frequency / Low Frequency (FVLF/LF) Engineering Services. GovCIO support includes engineering, technical, and sustainment Life Cycle Management (LCM) support services as part of the Shore Submarine Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) Integrated Program Team (IPT) Program Office for NIWC Atlantic.

"By establishing a physical presence in Charleston, we are strengthening our customer and community relationships and delivering even more tailored solutions, allowing us to better support our customer's missions," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

