The Office of Connected Care Help Desk doubles its milestone, reflecting the growing demand and growing impact of telehealth for Veterans

FAIRFAX, Va., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO is proud to celebrate a major milestone: the VA's Office of Connected Care Help Desk (OCCHD), which GovCIO supports under the Connected Care Integrated Network (CCIN) contract, has closed its two-millionth support ticket, doubling the historic one-million mark reached in July 2022.

GovCIO-Supported VA Help Desk Closes Two-Millionth Telehealth Support Ticket

Each ticket represents a Veteran or VA provider supported in accessing or delivering care. The OCCHD team provides round-the-clock help across VA's telehealth ecosystem, from troubleshooting video appointments to guiding someone through VA Video Connect for the first time, contributing to more than two million completed support requests. In a 2021 customer satisfaction survey, Veterans and providers rated the help desk 4.7 out of 5 — a score that reflects both the technical quality of support and the human care behind every interaction.

The help desk has operated for over a decade, growing from a 16-person team in 2012 into a 130-member operation that fields 1,700 interactions per day, with an average answer time of 15 seconds. Its reach expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when ticket volume surged to more than 2,000 per day as Veterans and providers rapidly shifted to virtual care. The team scaled to meet that demand and never stopped.

"Behind every ticket is either a Veteran trying to get care or a VA team member working to deliver it. Two million tickets mean two million opportunities to make sure neither has to figure it out alone," said Alex Mujica, Senior Vice President, GovCIO.

GovCIO supports the OCCHD through the CCIN contract, a seven-year vehicle under the Veterans Health Administration's Digital Health Office that serves more than 4 million Veterans. GovCIO brings its capabilities in Agile DevSecOps, artificial intelligence, and connected care technology to ensure VA telehealth remains reliable and Veteran-ready.

"Milestones like this remind us of the impact our work has on the Veteran community," said Kristin Gill, Sector President, GovCIO. "Our team values the opportunity to provide top level service around the clock."

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. GovCIO is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson, and Stowe (WCAS), a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

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SOURCE GovCIO