FAIRFAX, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a leader in mission‑focused technology, training, and operational support for the federal government, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) to deliver comprehensive support services for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF). This award reinforces GovCIO's longstanding partnership with the Navy and its commitment to strengthening the capabilities of U.S. allies.

Salient CRGT, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GovCIO Wins U.S. Navy Contract to Enhance RSNF Training, Logistics, and Operational Effectiveness

GovCIO will provide an integrated suite of services designed to enhance RSNF readiness, organizational effectiveness, and operational superiority across the Middle East. Support includes program management, training and education, engineering and technical expertise, and extensive logistics and service support. These services encompass curriculum development, instructional delivery, supply and personnel coordination, immigration and administrative support that span all levels of in‑Kingdom RSNF training.

"This award reflects the Navy's confidence in our ability to deliver impactful mission support that advances the operational capabilities of our global partners," said Mike Ryan, Sector President, National Security Services at GovCIO. "We are proud to continue supporting RSNF personnel with high‑quality training, technical services, and responsive solutions that align with evolving maritime and security demands."

GovCIO's continued work with NETSAFA and the RSNF underscores its role in supporting defense modernization, maritime readiness, and specialized naval missions across key domains.

"Our relationship with the US Navy and RSNF demonstrates our commitment to delivering forward‑leaning, mission‑aligned solutions," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We look forward to building on this important work and supporting the long‑term success of our partners."

Visit GovCIO National Security Services to learn how this sector helps law enforcement, defense agencies, and military branches combat terrorism, respond to disasters, and defend the nation.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Let us show you what we can do. Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

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SOURCE GovCIO