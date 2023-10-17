GovCIO Wins Two Task Orders on DHS ICE's $340M SWIFT BPA

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government, has been awarded two 5-year task orders, totaling $44.2 million, under the $340 million Scalable Ways to Initiate Flexible Teams (SWIFT) BPA to provide Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, primarily using ServiceNow, to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Through this vehicle, GovCIO will have the opportunity to support ICE Management & Administration (M&A), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

Under the first $18.9 million task order, GovCIO will develop and maintain more than a dozen low-code applications, along with the discovery and analysis of additional technology for ICE mission use cases.

The second task order totals $25.3 million and will provide support for ERO in expanding ServiceNow development capabilities throughout the mission space, building on the success of ICE Title-8 program. This task will enable enhancement to numerous applications that have mission impact to the agency today.

"These new awards demonstrate GovCIO's successful delivery of PaaS solutions, furthering our footprint within DHS and ICE," said Kristin Gill, GovCIO Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services. "Our team, led by Senior Vice President Alex Brown, is committed to providing these essential services to ICE and further develop platform technologies that will improve functionality for officers in the field."

These awards expand GovCIO's ServiceNow practice area as a growing Premier Partner, as well as its overall low-code no-code capability across the federal government, alongside growing the support to an important DHS mission space.

"GovCIO is honored to continue supporting ICE's existing and emerging mission objectives," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "This contract allows our team to continue advancing growth and opportunity within the entire DHS organization."

Visit GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services to learn how this sector provides end-to-end solutions that help Veteran and citizen-centric agencies better deliver on their missions and serve the public.

About GovCIO

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services for the federal government. Combining our extensive federal experience with the latest innovations in IT and disruptive approaches, our experts develop comprehensive solutions to meet the most pressing demands of today's government agencies. From the U.S. military to Health and Human Services, we have an impressive track record of helping our customers optimize how they operate.

GovCIO is transforming government IT, empowering our federal customers to meet the challenges of today while building the government of tomorrow.

Visit www.govcio.com for more information.

