Govee Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, announced today its new status as a Proud Partner of the Miami Dolphins. This dynamic collaboration brings Govee's cutting-edge smart outdoor lighting solutions directly into the homes of Miami Dolphins fans. Prepare to transform every living space into a vibrant home stadium, igniting unparalleled fan passion and rallying unwavering support for the team throughout the entire season.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with the Miami Dolphins, a team with a truly proud and inspiring legacy," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "Our 'Light Up Your Legacy' campaign perfectly encapsulates Govee's deep commitment to supporting sports fans. We're thrilled to offer our innovative outdoor lighting solutions, empowering fans to bring that electrifying home stadium atmosphere right into their own spaces ."

The "Light Up Your Legacy" campaign will deliver an unparalleled fan experience through a series of exciting initiatives that fans can enjoy:

Immersive Game Day Experience: Get ready to bring the electrifying energy of Miami Dolphins games directly into your home! This campaign introduces exclusive, team-inspired lighting effects meticulously designed to make every game day moment more dynamic, interactive, and engaging. Imagine your indoor or outdoor space transforming with every touchdown!

Special Offers: Miami Dolphins fans will get special access to Miami Dolphins inspired themes and lighting designs, allowing you to showcase your team pride with unique, smart lighting gear. Plus, Dolphins fans will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on a wide range of Govee products to personalize your home.

Stadium Interactive Experiences: Govee also will be showcasing their products at Hard Rock Stadium through special activations in the Dolphins Fan Zone. Fans can explore hands-on product demonstrations at interactive Govee booths on September 14th and October 30th, discovering first-hand how Govee lights can elevate their home environment.

Halloween Game Day Fan Zone: Mark your calendars for October 30th! Prior to kickoff of the Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football game, the the Dolphins Fan Zone will display Govee's products in anoutdoor light show to celebrate game day like never before, surrounded by vibrant, team-spirited illumination.

Home Makeover: A select Miami Dolphins player or coach will be featured in an exciting home makeover video, unveiling how they incorporate Govee's outdoor lighting to transform their spaces. This series will highlight both the versatility of Govee products, showing fanshow lighting can elevate their game-day atmosphere beyond the stadium.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

