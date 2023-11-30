Govee Celebrates Successful Collaboration with Prime Video and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles by Transforming Los Angeles Neighborhood into "Candy Cane Lane"

News provided by

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

30 Nov, 2023, 21:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, teamed up with Prime Video and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) to "Candy Cane Lane-ify" a Los Angeles neighborhood on November 27, 2023. The event activation served as a joyous precursor to the release of Prime Video's highly anticipated holiday comedy, Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross and directed by Reginald Hudlin.

In a heartwarming extension of the movie's themes, the exteriors of eight new houses were transformed into a festive holiday spectacle. Govee lit up the neighborhood with their latest innovative holiday lights and ignited the holiday spirit with a dynamic light show, powered by the Permanent Outdoor Lights, Curtain Lights, Christmas Strings Lights and more.

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with Prime Video and Habitat LA for this meaningful event," says Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "We were proud to see our smart holiday lights being used to adorn the neighborhood and inspire holiday spirit with dynamic light shows. This unique event embodies the spirit of giving and we're excited to share the magic of our lights show with the Habitat LA community."

Learn more about the communities, stories, and impact that Habitat LA makes this holiday season, and all year round, at habitatla.org. Your support allows Habitat LA to advocate for affordable housing in the U.S., and around the world.

Candy Cane Lane will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1.

Event photos and film artwork to accompany your coverage can be found HERE (courtesy of Prime Video) and the trailer can be found HERE.

Social:
@goveeofficial
@primevideo
@habitatla
#CandyCaneLaneMovie

ABOUT GOVEE
Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

ABOUT CANDY CANE LANE
Logline: Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger.

Synopsis: Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone. The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger.

Produced by: Brian Grazer, p.g.a, Eddie Murphy, Karen Lunder, p.g.a and Charisse Hewitt-Webster

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, D.C. Young Fly, Riki Lindhome, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

