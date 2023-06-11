Govee Collaborates with Give Kids The World Village to Bring Light Fun for National Children's Day

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

11 Jun, 2023, 23:33 ET

HONG KONG, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart home industry, has announced a collaboration with Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit "storybook" resort where children with critical illnesses and their families are treated to cost-free vacations, to provide a range of smart lighting products to decorate the resort's entertainment venues in celebration of World Children's Day on June 11th, 2023. The 89-acre nonprofit resort is located in Central Florida.

(A new brighter game room with Govee Lights)
The goal of the collaboration is to create a colorfully whimsical environment for children to enjoy during their Village visits and as they participate in a wide array of accessible games and engagement activities. Govee has donated a variety of smart lights including LED strip lights, smart bulbs, and other light decorations.

"Govee has always been committed to bringing more fun and convenience to people's lives through our smart home and light innovations," said Govee CEO Eric Wu. "We are delighted to be able to collaborate with Give Kids The World Village to bring some extra joy to these children during particularly challenging times. We hope our smart lighting can add some color and a 'bright' spot to their once-in-a-lifetime vacations."

"We are grateful for Govee's generosity and look forward to partnering with them on other projects and events at the Village for the benefit of the precious families we serve," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Our mission to create joy, optimism, and hope for critically ill children and their families is made possible by caring donors and partners like Govee, and we are truly appreciative."

To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com. For more information about Give Kids The World, please visit gktw.org.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, Govee aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

About Give Kids The World

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 17 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family is treated to an all-inclusive experience including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination all its own – featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, more than 188,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

