Govee Introduces Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, Redefining Smart Floor Lamp Color Accuracy With LuminBlend+ Technology

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart ambient lighting, today announced two new floor lamps: Govee Floor Lamp 3 and Govee Lantern Floor Lamp. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the brand's new flagship, delivering industry-leading color reproduction powered by proprietary LuminBlend+ color management technology, while the Govee Lantern Floor Lamp introduces a first-of-its-kind Halo Gradient Lighting experience in an elegant lantern silhouette. Both lamps feature AI Lighting Bot 2.0, an AI powered platform to create customised lighting, and DaySync for automated circadian rhythm scheduling, and full Matter compatibility.

Govee Floor Lamp 3: Industry-Leading Color Accuracy in a Floor Lamp

The Govee Floor Lamp 3 delivers the most accurate pastel and natural color reproduction in any floor lamp. Powered by Govee's self-developed LuminBlend+ technology, it renders warm sunset tones and cool ocean hues with zero color banding — even at 1% brightness. With an industry-widest 1,000K–10,000K tunable white range, a single lamp simulates the full spectrum of natural daylight, from the warm amber of candlelight to the crisp clarity of midday sun.

It features 170° double-sided skyline illumination to bathe home rooms in true color, casting light across walls with significantly more coverage than conventional floor lamp designs. At 2,100 lumens, a single lamp illuminates up to 645 square feet (58m²) — enough for an entire open-plan living area. With 144 RGB and 144 warm-cool white LEDs, the Floor Lamp 3 eliminates visible hotspots entirely. An optimized bead-to-diffuser distance ensures perfectly even illumination from every angle.

Additionally, the Floor Lamp 3 features an all-new aluminum alloy unibody crowned by a signature dual-ring illuminated base — a standalone ambient light that glows whether the lamp is on or off. Every detail, from the seamless matte finish to the illuminated base rings, reflects a generational leap in smart lamp industrial design.

Govee Lantern Floor Lamp: A First-of-Its-Kind Ambient and Functional Experience

The Govee Lantern Floor Lamp introduces Halo Gradient Lighting, powered by LuminBlend+, a soft, ring-shaped gradient glow that recreates the beauty of natural light phenomena. Imagine the warm-to-cool transition of a sunset radiating from a single, elegant lantern, or the ethereal shimmer of cherry blossoms filling a room with gentle color.

With 1,400 lumens, from 1,000K to 10,000K, it delivers both functional brightness for reading and immersive ambiance for relaxation, covering up to 320 square feet (30 m²). An entirely new form factor for Govee, the lantern silhouette blends seamlessly into any interior — from minimalist living rooms to cozy reading corners. A simple tap on the top of the lamp cycles through light effects — an intuitive, tactile interaction, with no app required.

Intelligent AI Lighting, Seamless Connectivity

Both new lamps are built on Govee's latest smart lighting platform, bringing intelligent features and broad ecosystem compatibility to every room. Equipped with the advanced AI Lighting Bot 2.0, which enables multi-turn conversational control to generate custom lighting scenes—simply describe the mood you want, and the lamp creates it. Complementing this is DaySync, an automated all-day scheduling feature that adjusts the color temperature to follow your natural circadian rhythm, transitioning seamlessly from energizing morning light to relaxing evening warmth. Additionally, the lamps offer full smart home compatibility with Matter, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, ensuring seamless integration into any smart ecosystem.

Floor Lamps for Every Room, Everyone

Also launching alongside these two models is the Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite, a new RGBICWW mid-range floor lamp designed for the next generation of young homeowners. With the addition of the Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp, Govee now offers a comprehensive smart floor lamp portfolio spanning €89.99 to €249.99. From the compact RGBICW Floor Lamp Basic for first-time smart lighting adopters to the speaker-equipped Floor Lamp Pro for immersive entertainment setups, there is a Govee floor lamp for every room, budget, and lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

The following products will be available starting May 7, 2026:

Govee Floor Lamp 3 (H16B0) — €169.99, on Amazon or Govee.com

— Govee Lantern Floor Lamp (H1630) — €129.99 on Amazon or Govee.com

— Govee Floor Lamp 3 Lite - (H16C0) - €129.99 on Amazon or Govee.com

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional — transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful" and pushing the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.