Govee Partners with Evangelion to Unveil Special Edition Mecha-Style Gaming Lights

Reimagine Your Space: Fusion of Innovative Design and Iconic Evangelion Anime

HONG KONG, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a leader in the smart home lighting sector, is partnering with the legendary Japanese anime series Evangelion to release a groundbreaking line of gaming lights. This collaboration, Govee x Evangelion Gaming Lights , combines Evangelion's epic storytelling with Govee's advanced lighting technology to provide new hardware for gamers looking to embrace their own unique interest and connection to their gaming atmosphere.

At the core of this collaboration is a fusion of innovation and self-expression. Embodying the spirit of both brands, the products highlight personalized experiences with gaming and the Evangelion brand. The special edition gaming lights are more than just functional; they are an invitation for gamers to transform their ordinary spaces into vibrant battle stations.

"This collaboration is a testament to Govee and Evangelion's commitment to breaking boundaries and embracing each individual's unique story and style," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "We are excited to see how our customers will use these innovative products to express their identities and transform their spaces."

Govee Gaming Wall Light: A Marvel of Design and Functionality

The product at the heart of this collaboration is the Gaming Wall Light (H6063), inspired directly by the Iconic Evangelion Test Type-01. The Govee Gaming Wall Light features:

Iconic Design : The Govee Gaming Wall Light showcases Evangelion's signature EVA-01 color and designs, embodying the essence of the anime's artistry.

: The Govee Gaming Wall Light showcases Evangelion's signature EVA-01 color and designs, embodying the essence of the anime's artistry. Futuristic Dual-layered Construction : Combines a cybernetic translucent faceplate with dynamic backlighting and an elevated strip of diffused light line for a striking, three-dimensional effect. The faceplate is also replaceable and offers multiple design options, allowing for customization from any perspective.

: Combines a cybernetic translucent faceplate with dynamic backlighting and an elevated strip of diffused light line for a striking, three-dimensional effect. The faceplate is also replaceable and offers multiple design options, allowing for customization from any perspective. Dynamic Battle Effects : 8 special Evangelion-themed lighting effects replicate the complete battle sequence, from alert modes to AT Field and Berserk status, the lighting mimics various combat scenarios from Evangelion, alongside specific themes for EVA-01 and EVA-02.

: 8 special Evangelion-themed lighting effects replicate the complete battle sequence, from alert modes to AT Field and Berserk status, the lighting mimics various combat scenarios from Evangelion, alongside specific themes for EVA-01 and EVA-02. Highly Customizable DIY Effects : Offers extensive customization with separate controls for light zones, multiple dynamic effects, and adjustable lengths, allowing for 16 million color combinations and themes.

: Offers extensive customization with separate controls for light zones, multiple dynamic effects, and adjustable lengths, allowing for 16 million color combinations and themes. Modular Assembly Options: Comes with sets of both a triangle and square connectors to allow for up to 12 configurations of the light sections, such as hexagons for the AT Field or Spear of Longinus.

Complete Immersive Experience

The Govee Gaming Lights lineup, including Gaming Wall Lights, AI Sync Box, Gaming Light Bars, etc, offers a comprehensive 'full suite' solution that allows users to freely assemble and customize their gaming environments. Empowered by Govee's Dreamview technology, users can synchronize all Govee lights for creating a cohesive and immersive environment that brings the thrill of battle into everyday life.

Empowering Consumers

This collaboration empowers fans to light up both their rooms and their lives. Designed to help create a personal combat space that not only serves as a daily boost but also ignites the extraordinary within the ordinary—fueling one's day-to-day life with the spirit of battle and adventure.

Availability

The limited Govee x EVANGELION collections will be available for pre-order starting on July 24th, 2024 through Govee.com and Govee Home Application. The official release date for these products is July 29th, 2024.

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Wall Light (H6063) US: USD 199.99 , available on Govee.com and Amazon DE: EUR 199.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon UK: GBP 199.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon AE: AED 949.00, available on Geekay





Govee x EVANGELION Glide Y Lights (H6065) US: USD 179.99 , available on Govee.com and Amazon





Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Light Bars (H6047) US: USD 89.99 , available on Govee.com and Amazon DE: EUR 89.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon







About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.

