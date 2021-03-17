Government Digital Service Joins Cloud Foundry Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Digital Service of the UK has joined the Cloud Foundry Foundation, home of one of the most widely-adopted open source cloud technologies in the world, as an Associate Member.

The move comes after Government Digital Service chose Cloud Foundry for its Government as a Platform Service. Government as a Platform is a common core infrastructure of shared digital systems, technology and processes to build user-centric government services.

"Government Digital Service has been at the forefront of digital transformation for years, standing out as an exceptional example of how governments can significantly improve the citizen experience," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The Cloud Foundry community will benefit immensely from the increased input they can provide as a new member of the Foundation."

The Associate Membership is a new membership tier for pre-approved non-profits, open source projects, and government entities. Government Digital Service joins South Korea's National Information Society Agency (NIA) as the second government organization to join as a member. Additionally, the United States Government's cloud.gov platform is a certified distribution of Cloud Foundry.

Government Digital Service joins IBM, SUSE, SAP, and VMware, among others across the globe, as a Foundation member.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation supports the development, promotion and adoption of the Cloud Foundry family of open source projects, the industry leading developer experience to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.

