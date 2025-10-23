Government of Jordan Collaborates With Replit to Launch "Siraj" -- An AI-Powered Learning Assistant Transforming Education

SAN FRANCSICO and PETRA, Jordan, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration between the Government of Jordan and Replit, a global leader in agentic software creation, the Ministry of Education has launched the pilot phase of "Siraj", an AI-powered learning assistant designed to transform education across the Kingdom.

Developed as part of the National Council for Future Technology's initiatives, Siraj reflects the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to harness artificial intelligence in advancing education and improving citizens' lives through technology.

Minister of Education H.E. Dr. Azmi Mahafzah announced that Siraj offers students and teachers an interactive learning experience powered by generative AI. The assistant provides accurate, curriculum-aligned answers and resources drawn directly from official school textbooks, ensuring trusted, high-quality educational support.

The pilot version of Siraj was developed by Amer Abulaila, a member of the National Council for Future Technology, in less than a month. "Building a project of this scale from scratch would have taken months of development," said Amer Abulaila. "Using Replit enabled us to prototype and deploy the learning assistant in a fraction of the time, effectively transforming vision into reality."

During its pilot phase, Siraj has already reached an impressive scale — serving more than 100,000 students and teachers, with over 600,000 interactions recorded on the platform. Following the successful completion of this pilot, the Ministry plans to expand Siraj nationwide, making it available to 1.6 million students and 90,000 teachers across Jordan's public schools.

Dr. Mahafzah emphasized that Siraj aims toenhance student performance through self-directed learning and personalized academic support. "This initiative helps reduce the burden on parents and teachers alike while ensuring that every student has access to accurate, interactive, and engaging learning tools," he said.

The platform's intuitive Arabic-language interface requires no technical background and functions much like a conversational search engine — making advanced AI technology accessible to all.

"Siraj is a powerful example of what's possible when governments embrace innovation to empower their people," said Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit. "Built on Replit's agentic software creation platform, Siraj brings cutting-edge AI innovation to Jordan's national education system, helping students and teachers enhance learning outcomes. With Replit, anyone can build and publish applications using natural language — no coding experience required."

Through this collaboration, Replit and the Government of Jordan are jointly advancing the country's vision for future-ready education, empowering teachers and students with cutting-edge digital capabilities and setting a regional benchmark for AI-driven learning.

