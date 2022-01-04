Government Technology Magazine Recognizes Accela for Seventh Consecutive Year on its GovTech 100 List

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the trusted provider of cloud solutions for governments around the globe, today announced it has been selected by Government Technology magazine as a 2022 GovTech 100 company for the seventh year in a row. The GovTech 100 list is a market-leading, annual curation of the top government technology companies that help state and local governments best serve their communities. This editorial-driven recognition is developed by industry experts, government employees, investors, and the Government Technology magazine editorial team.

"Accela is committed to providing state and local agencies with the best government software solutions and expertise to deliver vital services to residents, transform communities, and strengthen economic development," said Gary Kovacs, chief executive officer at Accela. "We are honored that our efforts and the results we haveachieved on behalf of our government partners are recognized on the GovTech 100 list yet again."

Over the last year, Accela accelerated its business growth and empowered governments globally with a unified suite of cloud solutions to modernize how they deliver services to residents, and businesses, and protect communities. From continued development of its 13 COVID-19 Response Solutions orginally launched in 2020, to announcing SolarAPP+ (in partnership with the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Lab) to make solar energy more accessible than ever before, Accela unveiled innovative tech developments and partnerships in 2021 that propelled agencies' digital transformation and built stronger communities. With Accela's powerful, modern platform, governments can create efficiencies, experience increased flexibility, and provide residents with a consumer-like experience that they have grown to expect.

This recognition reflects Accela's commitment to delivering modern cloud-based solutions that accelerate governments' digital transformation, and meet communities' ever-evolving needs. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/ .

About Accela

Accela provides a unified suite of cloud solutions trusted by governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's government software solutions, which offer both the speed and agility of purpose-built solutions, and the power of a platform that delivers a consistent user interface, shared data across departments, endless configurations for unique regulatory needs, and world-class security. With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is also recognized as a 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Accela