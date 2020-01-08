Government Technology Recognizes Accela for Fifth Consecutive Year on its GovTech 100 List

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Technology announced Tuesday that it placed Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for state and local government, on its 2020 GovTech 100 company ranking for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the govtech giant's leadership in helping governments of all sizes and scale dramatically enhance their citizen service and interaction.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list curated and published by Government Technology that spotlights 100 companies serving government in innovative and highly effective ways.

The announcement builds on Accela's momentum and focus on propelling state and local government's rapid shift to on-demand, cloud-based services for their citizens. This past year, Accela expanded its SaaS offerings with the release of five new Civic Applications for key community development and regulatory areas, from environmental health and short-term rentals to cannabis regulation , business licensing, and alcoholic beverage control . These solutions provide "consumer-like" experiences for citizens and improve government agencies' ability to deliver vital public services digitally. The company deepened integrations with fellow tech giants Microsoft and Esri to help agencies leverage spatial data and cloud analytics to make data-driven decisions and enhance citizen services. As a leader in preparing governments for emerging regulatory shifts, Accela also partnered with cloudPWR , Kind and data analytics firm NCS Analytics to create a next-generation end-to-end cannabis regulatory system.

"Accela's highly innovative product development, elevation of customer success, unrivaled industry expertise and robust ecosystem of strategic partnerships over the last year reflect our commitment to modernizing government and improving outcomes for our customers and the communities they serve, and have set a new standard for the market," said Gary Kovacs, CEO at Accela. "Our top priority throughout 2020 will be to continue to build the most formidable ecosystem of customers, partners, talent and technology to drive the next shift in government innovation. We are honored to have our efforts and results recognized on the distinguished GovTech 100 list for 2020."

