Governor Baker Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Massachusetts School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Charlie Baker has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Massachusetts School Choice Week. In doing so, he joined dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have officially recognized School Choice Week.

More than 50,000 events and activities, including 593 in Massachusetts, have been planned for National School Choice Week. The school fairs, rallies, roundtable discussions, receptions, festivals, and other activities aim to raise awareness about educational opportunity and spark conversations about the choices parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"We're excited that Gov. Baker issued this proclamation, which reflects Bay Staters' enthusiasm for school choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope parents in Massachusetts and around the nation will use this week to talk about what kind of learning environment works best for their family."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/massachusetts .

