Governor Bergum Proclaims Jan. 20-26 "North Dakota School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

BISMARK, N.D., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As National School Choice Week is celebrated nationwide Jan. 20-26, North Dakotans will also be celebrating North Dakota School Choice Week thanks to a proclamation from Gov. Bergum. The governor has joined hundreds of state, city, and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

More than 40,000 events have been independently planned throughout the country for School Choice Week, including rallies roundtable discussions, breakfast meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more. All these events aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children. More than 60 of these school choice celebrations will take place in the Peace Garden State.

"We are hope that all North Dakota families will be participating in the celebration this week, and we're grateful to Gov. Bergum for supporting them in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish North Dakotans the best as they take this opportunity to explore how school choice can improve their children's future."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

