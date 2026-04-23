Governor Braun Protects Indiana Health Centers by Exempting FQHCs from Proposed 340B Changes

Decision reflects strong leadership, meaningful engagement, and a clear commitment to care for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Primary Health Care Association today applauded Governor Mike Braun for his decision to exempt Indiana's Federally Qualified Health Centers from the proposed 340B Medicaid changes, calling it an important affirmation of the vital role health centers play in communities across the state.

The Association praised Governor Braun for making a thoughtful and principled decision that protects access to care for patients who depend on health centers for primary care, behavioral health, dental services, pharmacy access, and other essential supports. The decision reflects the Governor's longstanding commitment to strengthening healthcare access, supporting local communities, and ensuring Indiana's most vulnerable residents are not left behind.

"We are deeply grateful to Governor Braun for his leadership and for recognizing the critical role community health centers play in Indiana's healthcare system," said Ben Harvey, CEO of the Indiana Primary Health Care Association. "This decision demonstrates a clear commitment to protecting care for the patients and communities that rely on health centers every day. Governor Braun heard the concerns that were raised, engaged thoughtfully on the issue, and made the right decision for Indiana's FQHCs."

The Association also expressed appreciation for the Governor's team and administration officials who took the time to engage directly, listen carefully, and consider the real-world impact this proposal would have had on health centers and the patients they serve. Their willingness to engage in serious and constructive dialogue helped produce a positive outcome for communities across the state.

This decision was also the product of extraordinary grassroots advocacy from every corner of Indiana. Health center leaders, board members, clinicians, patients, community partners, and advocates spoke with a strong and unified voice about the importance of preserving 340B support for FQHCs. Members of the Indiana General Assembly also helped elevate those concerns and reinforce the importance of protecting access to care in their districts and communities.

"The strength of the response from across Indiana made clear just how much community health centers matter," Harvey said. "We are thankful to the many advocates, local leaders, and legislators who helped lift up this issue and ensure that the voice of Indiana's health center community was heard."

Indiana's community health centers remain committed to working with Governor Braun and his administration to advance practical, patient-centered solutions that strengthen access, improve outcomes, and support healthier communities across the state.

About the Indiana Primary Health Care Association

The Indiana Primary Health Care Association represents Indiana's community health centers, which provide high-quality primary care and related services to patients across the state, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. www.indianapca.org

SOURCE Indiana Primary Health Care Association