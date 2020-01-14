Governor Burgum Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "North Dakota School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 to be School Choice Week in North Dakota. The governor joins hundreds of city and county officials, as well as more than a dozen governors who have issued similar official proclamations for National School Choice Week 2020.

Throughout the Peace Garden State, 68 events and activities will raise awareness about educational opportunity. Whether assemblies at schools, discussions within homes, or rallies on the steps of the capitol building, these events aim to spark conversations about what educational options are already available and what educational options North Dakota parents still want for their children.

Across the country, more than 50,000 events will take place during National School Choice Week.

"We're grateful to Gov. Burgum for issuing this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "All parents want their children to learn in an environment that matches their unique talents and needs. Celebrating and sharing stories about different school options helps parents find the learning environment that works best for them. We are excited for the conversations and discovery that will take place during National School Choice Week."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com , or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

