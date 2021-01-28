Governor DeSantis Proclaims "Florida School Choice Week" as State Boasts Highest Participation in the Week in the Nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time in ten years, a Florida governor has officially recognized the last week in January as Florida School Choice Week, a week to raise awareness about choice in K-12 education. Gov. Ron DeSantis' proclamation of Florida School Choice Week (Jan. 24-30) recognizes the state's diverse education options and how every child deserves an effective education.

Gov. DeSantis' proclamation joins those of more than 20 other governors and hundreds of mayors, councilmembers, and other leaders nationwide. Across the country, more than 33,000 virtual or socially-distanced activities have been independently planned for the Week.

Florida families enjoy many school choices, and, for the last several years, Florida has been one of the leading states in the number of events held during School Choice Week. This year, Florida families and community members will celebrate with more than 3,400 virtual activities. These virtual school expos, drive-in movie nights, online parent panels, at-home celebrations, and more will shine a light on how finding an inspiring and challenging educational fit transforms a child's experience.

"Florida parents continue to lead in speaking up for school choice and growing educational opportunity in their state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. DeSantis for proclaiming the Week and wish Florida families, teachers, and community members all success this School Choice Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/florida .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

