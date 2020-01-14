Governor DeSantis Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Florida School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A proclamation issued by Gov. DeSantis officially recognizes Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as Florida School Choice Week. Gov. DeSantis joins more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 4,992 events and activities across the Sunshine State, including rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, school fairs, and more. The events aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

Florida's events make up some of the 51,300 events independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"We're inspired that so many Florida families are joining in the celebration this week, and we're grateful for Gov. DeSantis' support," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Florida has been at the forefront of the school choice movement in America, and we hope this week encourages Florida parents to celebrate their options and find the educational setting that works best for their kids."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

