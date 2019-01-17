Governor Ducey Proclaims Jan. 20-26 "Arizona School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 20-26 Arizona School Choice Week, joining more than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in officially recognizing National School Choice Week.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 1,058 events and activities across the Grand Canyon State, including rallies, roundtable discussions, student showcases, parades, school fairs, and more.

Across the nation, more than 40,000 events have been independently planned. All of these events aim to raise awareness about opportunity in education, sparking conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"Arizona has been a pioneer for school choice and we're inspired by the diverse ways Arizonians will be showing their enthusiasm for educational opportunity this week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Ducey for issuing the proclamation and we wish Arizona families the best in their celebrations."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com , or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek .

