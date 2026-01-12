IN TWO WEEKS: School Choice Week Comes to Life at the Minnesota Children's Museum

ST PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 600 students from across Minnesota will gather at the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul on Monday, Jan. 26 with a simple message: they love their schools. The event, which showcases the different K–12 school choice options in Minnesota, coincides with National School Choice Week.

Minnesota's flagship school choice event will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, Jan. 26 at The Minnesota Children's Museum (10 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102).

"The best thing about National School Choice Week in Minnesota is the opportunity for hundreds of students from around the region to celebrate choice in education," said Chas Anderson, Minnesota's National School Choice Week coordinator. "Students will spend a day at the Minnesota Children's Museum, a terrific interactive learning center that offers something unique and exciting for every student."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/st-paul-school-choice-celebration .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

