IN TWO WEEKS: Little Rock Students to Shine in School Choice Showcase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students from across Arkansas will gather at the Robinson Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. The event, which showcases the different K–12 education options in the Natural State, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Natural State has significantly expanded K–12 learning options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by Arkansas-based The Reform Alliance in collaboration with nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday , Jan. 28 at the Robinson Center (426 W Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72201) and is open to all Arkansas schools, families, educators, and community members. The event will feature notable student performances including performing arts showcases such as dance, music, and more.

"Our goal in bringing back the rally for National School Choice Week is to highlight the growth and diversity of choice in education, especially over the last two years," said Emmy Henley, managing director for The Reform Alliance. "Arkansas families have never had broader access to both public and private options to make sure the school they choose fits their child's needs, and we want to showcase those students."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/little-rock-school-choice-showcase.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week