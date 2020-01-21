Governor Ducey Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Arizona School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a proclamation from Gov. Doug Ducey, Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will officially be proclaimed as Arizona School Choice Week. Gov. Ducey more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have issued similar proclamations.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 1,196 events across Arizona to celebrate education and spark conversation about families' educational choices. These events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, a large school fair in Phoenix, and more.

More than 50,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about educational opportunity.

"It is exciting to witness Arizonians' enthusiasm for school choice and leadership in increasing education options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Ducey for issuing the proclamation and wish Arizona families a fun-filled week of conversations and celebrations."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arizona.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

