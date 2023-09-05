Governor Gavin Newsom Appoints a San Manuel Tribal Council Leader to Statewide Native American Heritage Commission

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that San Manuel Tribal Council Member, Laurena Bolden, has been appointed as a commissioner for the Native American Heritage Commission (NAHC).

Bolden is the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians' Second Governing Council Member, the Culture Pillar Co-Lead for the Tribe, and a three-term member of the San Manuel Education Board - currently serving as vice chair. She has a rich history of service to cultural and historical preservation related to the San Manuel Tribe and Indian Country at large. Bolden has served as an active voice in the repatriation of ancestral remains and artifacts through her advocacy at the California legislature, as well as her position on the California Indian Advisory Council - Cal Poly Pomona board and more.

She is honored to take part in the state's approach to including Tribal voices through the work of the NAHC.

"It is with gratitude and deep humility that I accept the role of a commissioner for the Native American Heritage Commission representing the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Native Community. I look forward to joining those in service now to continue the critical work of ensuring Californians honor their commitment to the passage of AB 4239," Bolden said. "Native Americans have a unique history, culture, and traditions that are specific to each Tribe. Providing representation that is inclusive of all regions will allow the diversity of voices to improve the work conducted to preserve our rich heritage and contributions to California."

The Native American Heritage Commission was established in 1976, following the passage of AB 4239. The Commission serves as the primary government agency responsible for identifying and cataloging Native American cultural resources. One of the primary duties of the NAHC, is to prevent irreparable damage to designated sacred sites, as well as to prevent interference with the expression of Native American religion in California. In addition, the commission ensures Tribal access to sacred sites.

For more information on the Commission, visit their website. To learn more about San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, visit here.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

