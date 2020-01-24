Governor Herbert Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Utah School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Gary Herbert has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Utah School Choice Week. In doing so, he joins more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have issued similar proclamations.

Parents, schools, and other organizers throughout Utah have planned 320 events and activities for School Choice Week. The events, which include rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, and school fairs, are designed to celebrate learning and foster discussion about the educational choices parents want for their children.

More than 50,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"We are so excited that Utah families will be celebrating school choice, and we're grateful to Gov. Herbert for supporting them in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that National School Choice Week provides families across the country the opportunity to find the educational fit that works best for them."

