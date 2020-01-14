Governor Hogan Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Maryland School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Maryland School Choice Week. In doing so, he joined more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in celebrating education with similar proclamations.

School choice supporters have planned 773 events and activities across the state of Maryland for the week, including rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, school fairs, receptions, and more. These events aim to celebrate the educational options that are already available to families while sparking conversation about additional opportunities parents want for their children.

More than 50,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about all types of schools and opportunity in education.

"We are excited that Maryland parents are voicing their support for school choice and we're grateful to Gov. Hogan for making the week official," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Marylanders the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

